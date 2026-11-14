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Boca Raton cheer team gives adults with disabilities a chance to shine
By T.A. Walker,2 days ago
A new cheerleading team at Passionate Care Services (PCS) is giving adults with disabilities the opportunity to perform, build friendships and become active participants in community events throughout Palm Beach County. PCS Cheer & Beyond Limits was created to provide an inclusive cheerleading experience for adults with special needs. The...