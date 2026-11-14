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19 Apple Desserts That Give Pumpkin Pie Some Competition
By Annie,2 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Thanksgiving apple desserts are the quiet favorite on a table full of pumpkin. This list includes favorites like apple cobbler, crescent roll apple dumplings, apple upside down cake, Amish apple fritter bread, apple pie cookies, and more. Some take an hour and some take 15 minutes, so there’s something for every level of tired.