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Bangladeshi Photographer wins $200,000 for “Family” in the World’s Richest $1 Million Photo Contest
By Phil Mistry,2 days ago
Recognized as the world’s most lucrative photography competition, the 15th annual HIPA awards celebrated its winners on November 10, 2026, with Family as this year’s theme. The awards were presented at the Museum of the Future, the torus-shaped architectural landmark in Dubai’s financial district in the United Arab Emirates.