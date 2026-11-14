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BUZZER BEATER LEADS BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL TO A WIN OVER NMMI
By Doug Brown,2 days ago
(Story by Joe Alberico, Blinn College Sports Information) Freshman wing Jamel Addison made the most of his first start of the season Friday night, driving the length of the court before sinking a buzzer-beating floater to lift Blinn College men’s basketball to a dramatic 72-70 victory over New Mexico Military Institute at the New Mexico Junior College Tournament in Hobbs, N.M.
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