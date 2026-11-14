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CUBS USES STRONG SECOND HALF TO WIN BI-DISTRICT TITLE
By Doug Brown,2 days ago
The Brenham Cub Football Team claimed the Bi-District Championship on Friday night with a 51-13 win over Arlington Seguin in front of a packed house at Cub Stadium. On the opening drive, the Cubs kept the ball on the ground by running the football out of the "WildCub" formation. C.J. Glover capped it off with a one-yard run and Bleu Cienega added the extra point to give Brenham a 7-0 lead with 8:30 to go in the first quarter.