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NHL Insider: Simon Edvinsson "Prepared" To Play In Sweden This Season
By Michael Whitaker,13 days ago
While the Detroit Red Wings are facing two critical situations involving as many key players, only one of them has a ticking deadline. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who remains a restricted free agent, must be signed to a new contract by the Red Wings (or another NHL club) by 4:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 in order to be eligible to play this season.