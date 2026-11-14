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Fuel crisis and protests pressure Chile's far-right president
By John Bartlett,2 days ago
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile's ultraconservative president finds himself on the back foot after just eight months in power. José Antonio Kast, a politician who spent a career railing against progressive issues, reproductive rights and welfare policies from the extreme fringes of right-wing politics, now finds himself with just 24% approval in the polls.