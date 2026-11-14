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This Maine BBQ Restaurant Serves A Massive Feast With Seven Smoked Meats And Six Sides
By Marina Vail,12 days ago
One platter here carries all seven smoked meats, over three pounds of them, plus six sides. The kitchen even gave it a name that sounds like a warning: The Meat Sweats. That lineup includes prime brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, house sausage, chicken thighs, pork belly, and a half rack of spare ribs. Then come collard greens with pork croutons, chili, mac, slaw, beans, and tiny cornbread muffins.
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