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Travelers coming and going from Oregon stuck for hours during FAA ground stop before flights resumed
By Troy Brynelson,2 days ago
Business travelers were stranded in Portland, players on a girls’ softball team wondered whether they’d make a big tournament in time, and foster kittens bound for a new home were stuck at a boarding gate with their human after a major national ground stop Friday affected nearly all flights to and from Oregon and the rest of the country.
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