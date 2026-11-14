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Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: How To Watch, Streaming, Live Gamethread
By Brian_Goodison,2 days ago
Another weekend another win. Thankfully in the stiffling dome of Syracuse the Tigers emerged victorious. Unfortunately the offense is still a 404 File Not Found. But when the offense can’t score, the defense can come through. But hey, Clemson is bowl eligible, and with how Duke and South Carolina are shaping up it is a good thing for the Tigers.