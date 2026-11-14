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Kim Kardashian Proves You Don’t Need Pumpkins or Orange Decorations to Create the Perfect Thanksgiving Table
By Grazia Staff,11 days ago
Born on October 21, Kim Kardashian is a fall baby, and whether she intended to or not, she’s been serving up Thanksgiving decor inspiration for years. Case in point: her 2022 birthday dinner at her Hidden Hills, California, home. Four years later, the tablescape still feels remarkably fresh. Forget pumpkins, autumn leaves, and traditional orange accents. Instead, Kardashian opted for an elegant sea of candles, creamy linens, and delicate porcelain, creating a dreamy, minimalist setting that could easily inspire this year’s Thanksgiving table.