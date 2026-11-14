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Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Leaves DJs Stranded and Forces Last-Minute Show Cancellations
By Aidan Kennedy,2 days ago
A rare and unprecedented air traffic control communications outage brought U.S. air travel to a standstill, stranding touring artists on the tarmac and throwing the weekend’s dance music calendar into absolute chaos. Earlier yesterday afternoon on November 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop...