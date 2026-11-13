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UMA women’s soccer wins in double OT, advances to the winners bracket at USCAA Division II National Tournament
By Chris,10 days ago
The University of Maine-Augusta advanced into the winners bracket today, November 14th at the USCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The Moose beat Penn State Mont Alto 2-1 in double overtime. Dixie Szabo (Temple Academy) scored the first goal, and Kuhle “Bubbles” Madlokazi got the game winner in the 107th minute off an assist from Skyla Dean (MCI). UMA (11-4-3) will take on Christendom College on Sunday at 12 p.m.
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