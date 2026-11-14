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Blade Runner is in Talks for a AAA Game, Franchise Owners Confirm
By Megan Carla,13 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 proved there is a mass audience for a rain-slicked, neon-lit future — and it left an obvious question hanging. Blade Runner, the film that defined that future on screen, has gone nearly 30 years without a major modern video game, even as its world keeps expanding on television. In that span, the genre Blade Runner created has become one of gaming's biggest commercial categories, built largely by titles working in its shadow. The franchise's owners have now confirmed the gap is being discussed at the highest level.