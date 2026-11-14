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If the FAA grounded flights nationwide, why were planes still flying at RMMA and other local airports?
By editor,12 days ago
A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights for more than four hours Friday amid a telecommunications failure and questions about a recently deployed AI system. Yet residents reported aircraft continuing to take off and land at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, Erie Municipal Airport, and other local airports. While thousands of...