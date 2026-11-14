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More than $1 billion over budget and years behind schedule, LAX’s SkyLink train suffers new bond downgrade
13 days ago
Track damage and $1 billion in cost overruns just pushed the project deeper into junk status. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airport‘s long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.
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