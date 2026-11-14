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50+ Young People with the Sunrise Movement, Including Coloradans, Arrested at Schumer DC Office Demanding New Leadership and an End to the Filibuster
By Guest Contributor,13 days ago
Press releases are provided to Yellow Scene Magazine. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Washington, DC – 54 young people, including several Coloradans, were arrested after sitting in at Chuck Schumer’s office demanding a new Senate Majority Leader and the abolition of the filibuster, which wealthy corporations and their political allies use to block expansions of healthcare, unions, and green jobs. Another 150 visited all Senate Democrat offices. In a statement delivered to senators, Sunrise argued that Democrats have a mandate to deliver on the economic populist agenda that propelled them to victory — but doing so will require abolishing the filibuster. They warned that Democrats could lose in 2028 unless they force Trump to veto popular legislation or negotiate concessions, both of which will be harder to achieve if the filibuster remains in place.
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