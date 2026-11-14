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Vikings Wanted Kirk Cousins Trade Before Wentz Struggled, Latest NFL Rumors on Raiders Talks
By Adam Wells,13 days ago
"Not only would they be receiving a third-round pick, but they also would be freeing up $10 million in cash for the 2027 season, as the bonus guarantee owed to Cousins would shift to Minnesota's responsibility. It was not a trade that the Raiders enjoyed making, but it was one they believed would be in the best interests of the organization."