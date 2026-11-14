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Box Office: Johnny Depp’s “Ebenezer” Comeback Won’t Make $20 Mil This Weekend, “You Can See Everything” Still Drawing Audiences
By Roger Friedman,2 days ago
★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on GoogleSUNDAY AM UPDATE. “Ebenezer” is a Christmas dud. Johnny Depp’s comeback movie won’t make $20 million this weekend. Thurs previews plus Friday showings came in at $6.7 million. Unless there’s a surge today, “Ebenezer” will top out around $17 million....