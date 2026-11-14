undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Is SNL New Tonight, November 14, 2026? About This Week's Host & Musical Guest
By Chris Phelan,13 days ago
A new episode of Saturday Night Live airs tonight, November 14, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Peacock the following day. John Mulaney returns as Host for the seventh time, continuing his long relationship with SNL after serving as a writer from 2008 to 2013 and co-creating the iconic Stefon character with Bill Hader.