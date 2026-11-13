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Disability, Bullying and School Completion: What the Latest UNESCO Education Data Reveal
10 days ago
Getting children into school is only the first step. Ensuring that they learn, feel safe and complete their education is equally important. The latest education data release from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) sheds new light on these challenges. With 9.7 million data points covering 240 countries and territories, a 17% increase since February 2026, the UIS database provides a clearer picture of progress towards inclusive and equitable quality education for all.