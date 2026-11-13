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Flights resume, but nationwide cancellations disrupt weekend travel
By Staff Report,10 days ago
Santa Barbara Airport departures affected by Friday’s shutdown; officials point to overloaded equipment as airlines work to restore schedules. Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County travelers faced continued uncertainty Saturday, Nov. 14, as airlines recovered from a nationwide ground stop that halted departures for more than four hours Friday. Santa Barbara Airport confirmed that the federal order affected departing flights Friday. In an update posted at 5:45 p.m., airport officials announced that the nationwide ground stop had been lifted.