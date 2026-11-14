undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fatal Smyrna House Fire
2 days ago
The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a residential fire in Smyrna that claimed the life of the lone occupant. On November 14, 2026, shortly before 3:30 AM, the Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna and additional fire companies were alerted for a house fire in the unit block of North Albright Drive in Smyrna. Fire fighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the single story residence. Crews initiated search and rescue as well as fire suppression efforts. The lone occupant was found inside and lifesaving efforts were immediately started by American Legion Ambulance and Kent County Paramedics upon their removal from the home. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.