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Worth The Drive From Phoenix: This Arizona Casino Steakhouse Sits Beneath The San Francisco Peaks
2 days ago
Some road trips from Phoenix end at a trailhead, and some end at a dinner table with a mountain range out the window. This one does both, in a way. East of Flagstaff, just off the old Route 66 corridor, a resort rises from open high country with the San Francisco Peaks standing guard behind it. Inside, there is a steakhouse, a buffet, two cafes, a sports bar, a smoke-free casino floor, and rooms that many guests call some of the cleanest they have ever booked.
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