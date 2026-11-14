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Pennsylvania’s Eat’n Park Fans Will Tell You The Banksville Road Location In Pittsburgh, Where Smiley Cookies Go Home By The Box, Still Hits Different
2 days ago
Some Pittsburgh restaurants earn loyalty with fancy menus. One spot on the south side of the city earns it with a salad bar, a friendly server who remembers your drink, and a box of cookies wearing painted-on grins. Locals treat it like a second kitchen, and out-of-towners in for a...
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