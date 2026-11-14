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Louis’ Lunch In New Haven Still Grills Its Burgers In Cast-Iron Broilers From 1898
13 days ago
Some kitchens chase the newest gadget every year. One tiny spot in New Haven, Connecticut, has done the opposite for well over a century. Its burgers still cook inside vertical cast-iron broilers that date back to 1898, and the cooks still use them every single day. There is no ketchup on the counter, and nobody will bring you a bottle if you ask.
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