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The Families Behind These Eight Illinois Mexican Restaurants Haven’t Changed In More Than 8 Years
13 days ago
Some restaurants change owners every few years, and you can usually taste it when they do. The eight spots on this list are different. Each one has stayed in the hands of the same family for years, and that steady leadership shows up in handmade tortillas, slow-cooked meats, and recipes that never seem to drift. The list runs from Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood down to Springfield, then over to Aurora, Urbana, Bloomington, Rockford, and Rock Island.
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