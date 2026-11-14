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Retirees Love How Walkable And Affordable Life Feels In Willimantic, Connecticut
13 days ago
Some towns ask you to keep your car keys in your pocket at all times. This one in eastern Connecticut lets you leave them on the hook for most of the day. Once a busy mill town that spun thread for a growing nation, it now offers a compact downtown, historic homes, river parks, and a college nearby. For retirees who want a slower pace without feeling cut off, that mix is hard to beat.