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Walk Out On Navarre Beach’s Long Pier And You’ll Find The Panhandle Sand Mostly Empty
13 days ago
One dollar buys a ticket to one of the best seats on the Florida Panhandle. The seat is not in a stadium or a theater. It sits far out over the Gulf of Mexico, at the end of a long wooden walkway where sea turtles drift past, dolphins roll through the water, and the beach behind you shrinks into a thin white line. Navarre is a quieter stretch of coast than its busier neighbors, and that calm is a big part of the appeal.
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