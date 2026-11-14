undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tanker ‘lost control’ and hit cruise ship in New Orleans, spurring massive evacuation, officials say
By Taylor Romine, Martin Goillandeau, Isa MudannayakeEduardo Cuevas, CNN,13 days ago
(CNN) — Passengers of a river cruise boat in New Orleans had to be pulled from the Mississippi river on Friday after a tanker collided with the paddlewheeler as it sat in dock, causing it to capsize. Those aboard desperately gripped the railings of the American Heritage as it...