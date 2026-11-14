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Trump to meet with China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin at historic trilateral sit-down on nuclear non-proliferation
By Kevin Liptak, CNN,13 days ago
(CNN) — President Donald Trump will meet jointly next week with China’s leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said Friday, a first-ever trilateral sit-down between the leaders of the three countries. The meeting, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, will...