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USDA gives Arkansas corn, soybeans, peanuts yield downward revision, but still expects records
2 days ago
JONESBORO -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revised estimated yields for Arkansas corn, soybeans and peanuts downward, but was still expecting record state yields for corn and soybeans. Scott Stiles, extension economics program associate for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, said USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on...
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