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See Your Shadow Just Dropped a Weekend Anthem, and Honestly, We’re Here for It!
By Influencer Daily Contributor,10 days ago
“Weekend (Can’t Get Here Soon Enough)” is a feel-good country-rock track, and Michael Coleman shows how an earlier song can find a new sound. Okay, can we talk about how absolutely exhausting the workweek can be? You know that feeling when it’s Friday afternoon, you’ve checked the clock approximately 47 times, your coffee stopped working three hours ago, and you’re mentally already at happy hour? Yeah, that feeling. Well, See Your Shadow just made a song about it, and it’s giving major weekend energy.