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LSU to play the Texas Longhorns in Death Valley on Saturday
By WBRZ Staff,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE — No. 21 LSU will take on No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Death Valley on Saturday evening. LSU (6-3) dropped from its initial debut at No. 14 following a 31-13 home defeat against Alabama, now ranked No. 3. The double-digit loss dropped the Tigers deep into the selection committee's Top 25, leaving them well outside the projected 12-team postseason field.