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McMenamins’ seasonal beer release schedule
By Jon Abernathy,12 days ago
As we approach the holidays, breweries are releasing (or have already released, in many cases) their seasonal specialties, beers that aim to keep you warm through the fall and winter months or accompany your holiday feasting. McMenamins has a full schedule of upcoming releases from now through the end of the year, which you should be able to find at most of the company’s locations.