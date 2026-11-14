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Class of 2027 gathers for annual Progressive Dinner
By Daniella Xue,12 days ago
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Class of 2027 met for the 11th annual Progressive Dinner, an event separated into three parts: appetizers, dinner and dessert. Each part was hosted at a different senior’s house, and the class walked together to each new location. This year, the appetizers were hosted by the family of senior Devin Tandon, the dinner was hosted by the family of senior Shawnie Loveless and the dessert was hosted by the family of senior Elsie Feitelberg.