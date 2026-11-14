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Full-Time TikTok Shop, UGC Roles More Than Doubled Their Share of Marketing Hiring Since 2023, Report Finds
By Nii A. Ahene,13 days ago
Roles tied to TikTok Shop, user-generated content (UGC) and creative strategy have each more than doubled their share of global marketing hiring since 2023, while generalist social media titles have lost share, according to research in our first quarterly Creator Economy job market report. For the Q4 2026 report, we...