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Beyond the Stalled Summit: Reimagining the Bangladesh-India Equation
By Sabria Chowdhury Balland,12 days ago
When word spread that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first official state visit to India had been placed on hold, diplomatic channels in Bangladesh and India responded with characteristic caution, offering assurances of routine scheduling conflicts and busy legislative calendars. However, behind the carefully worded press releases lies a far more consequential development: a quiet but profound turning point in South Asian geopolitics.