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Forest River, Aven bring home equity financing to RV dealerships
By Johnnie Martinez II,9 days ago
RV manufacturer Forest River and financial technology company Aven are expanding credit limits through the Forest River Financial Services program, offering home equity-backed financing for RV purchases alongside unsecured credit and banking products for dealers. The program, introduced Sept. 28, provides three branded financial products for dealers to offer customers: an unsecured credit card; a […]