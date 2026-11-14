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Karin Slaughter Reveals the Most Important Line in ‘The Good Daughter’ and It’s a Message All Women Need to Hear
By Maura Hohman,13 days ago
Warning: This story contains spoilers for “The Good Daughter.”. From the moment two masked men with guns step into the home of teenage sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, it’s clear that crime drama “The Good Daughter” is a story about survival — what happens after violence changes the trajectory of your life, and the pain of piecing together your past.