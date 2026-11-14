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Nolan Painting Expands Community Work Across Philadelphia Region
By Timothy Alexander,2 days ago
HAVERTOWN, PA — Nolan Painting has been recognized among Greater Philadelphia’s leading corporate community contributors for 2026 as the family-owned contractor expands its volunteer and charitable activities, including support for 24 regional road races and environmental projects at public libraries. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia named...