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Florida Bar invites high school students to compete in Appellate Brief Writing & Moot Court Competition
By David Snelling,2 days ago
MIAMI – The Florida Bar is offering all high school students an opportunity to compete in a contest to learn about the appellate process. The 2026-2027 High School Appellate Brief Writing and Moot Court competition serves as a learning experience, especially those who are planning to pursue a career in law.
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