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Fraser Officer Charged After Allegedly Punching Restrained Patient at Warren Hospital
By Keith O'Donnell,13 days ago
A Fraser public safety officer is facing an assault and battery charge after prosecutors say she struck a detained person in the face several times at a Warren hospital last month. Bianca Denise Allen was arraigned Nov. 12 at 37th District Court in Warren, and she has been suspended without pay as the case moves forward.
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