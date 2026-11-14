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Fostoria Woman, 24, Dies After SUV Slides Under Semi in Wood County
By Sarah Johnson,13 days ago
Sugar Ridge Rd. & Dunbridge Rd. — Approximate Road Intersection Scene. A 24-year-old Fostoria woman died Thursday night after her SUV failed to stop at a rural intersection and slammed into a northbound semi, becoming trapped underneath the trailer before she was freed and flown to a Toledo hospital, where she later passed away. Cheyenne Rock was behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford Edge when the crash happened at Sugar Ridge and Dunbridge roads in Middleton Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
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