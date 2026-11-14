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Dearborn Publisher Siblani Sues Mike Rogers Over Claims He Backed Terrorists
By Javier Rodriguez,13 days ago
Osama Siblani, the founder and publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News, has filed a defamation lawsuit against former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, his campaign, the group Together for Michigan, state Rep. Karen Whitsett and a slate of unnamed defendants, accusing them of branding him a terrorist sympathizer and anti-Jewish during this year's Michigan Senate race.
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