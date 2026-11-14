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Huntersville Man Charged With 10 Counts After CyberTip Traces Abuse Images to His Home
By Liam Patterson,13 days ago
A tip about child sexual abuse material uploaded online led Huntersville police to an Ingleburn Lane residence on Nov. 10, where detectives arrested 34-year-old Mitchell Jonathan Goodwin and seized electronic devices as evidence. Goodwin now faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. CyberTip Pointed Investigators to an...