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Lady Dees wrap up volleyball season with four All-Conference Selections
By Billy Strickler,2 days ago
The Albia Lady Dees volleyball team wrapped up another competitive season this fall, finishing with a 17-12 overall record and a third-place finish in the South Central Conference. Under second-year head coach Brandi Strickler, the Lady Dees finished 4-3 in conference play while putting together several impressive stretches throughout the...