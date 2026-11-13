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One Of The Oldest Pennsylvania Dutch Restaurants In The State Has Served Homestyle Comfort Foods Since 1929
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Buffet dining is fairly common in the U.S., but there's buffet dining, and then there are Pennsylvania Dutch buffets. Also referred to as smorgasbords or Amish buffets, they're something of a phenomenon in South Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. They're a tradition in places like Lancaster County, and truthfully, Pennsylvania Dutch buffets are worth a trip to Amish country because they offer so much more than your typical all-you-can-eat setup. One of them, Miller's Smorgasbord, has been serving food for the past 97 years.