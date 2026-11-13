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Solar PAC Targets GOP Lawmakers Over Clean Energy Policies as 2026 Election Losses Mount
By Brant.One Newsroom,8 days ago
A solar-backed political action committee spent $17 million targeting Republican lawmakers who opposed clean energy incentives, with most of its targeted candidates losing their congressional races, according to Canary Media. The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition (ITC) is now looking toward the 2028 presidential primaries after reporting 19 favorable outcomes across 23 races.