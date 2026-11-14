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World of Warcraft Forever signals that it’s not letting up on faction locks on PvP rulesets any time soon
By Eliot Lefebvre,2 days ago
It turns out that on the World of Warcraft Forever PvP and RP-PvP rulesets, a whole lot of people want to play Horde characters. And if you’re one of those people but have suddenly found yourself stuck without the ability to join your friends on your preferred faction, the developers have a response for you, which is a piece of paper that reads “lol, lmao even.” No, they’re not quite that blunt about it, but the most recent episode of the game’s dedicated developer podcast states that these rules to enforce faction balance aren’t going anywhere any time soon. These servers need more Alliance players, and if you want to make a Horde character… you are out of luck.